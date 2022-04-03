close
Video: Sunday Slams? (Friday Fails #216)

Apr 3, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's not Friday but here's a collection of the best fails from the past week. Sunday Slams?


Friday Fails is presented by Yoshimura Cycling.

USA made ENDH Stems and Chilao pedals shipping worldwide now! Only from YoshimuraCycling.com





Posted In:
Videos Friday Fails Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


13 Comments

  • 1 0
 Caution!!
This video contains images of MTB riders crashing, cussin,braking bones and stuff! It is known to cause a severe dampener on your
“Im ready to Shred & Rip Stoke”
However
Do Not !, I repeat Do not, get the lawn mower out just yet
Simply scroll down a bit and watch
Cregskins, “Hard Grit”
Besides,
the grass will still be there later
Just Remember
Your are not Craig Evans ,u just wana ride like him
That is all
Your Welcome

Never =✊=| Lift Brizzo
  • 2 0
 0.41 - so now we're persuading people who've never ridden before to ride so we can film them fail AND we're making them wear identifying T shirts ?
  • 1 0
 If my last name was Volunteer, I'd change it.
  • 1 0
 Hahaha, you weren't kidding when you said in the comments on the April Fools video that you were totally stealing "Sunday Slams"
  • 2 0
 I winced hard at the first one
  • 1 0
 The first one really set the tone, and that tone is one of possible paralysis. All scary reminders to be smart and focused.
  • 1 1
 and also have a medalert bracelet with your blood type on it if you're going to ride this many levels above your pay grade
  • 1 0
 Sheees
Alll fired up for a ride but, uhhhm
4 sum reason?
Just remembered ☝️
the grass needs cut ya ya
That’s it
  • 1 0
 Yes. Needed this. Nice to see the other side of Sunday saves.
  • 1 0
 Oh what a tangled web we weave, when first we practice to deceive.
  • 1 0
 1min25 is a save for the bike...
  • 1 0
 That wheel at 3:08 don’t look so good.
  • 1 0
 Enduro-bruh at :33 getting his shit handed to him….

