Sundown during Red Bull Rampage is a special time of day. The wind calms, the shovels are set aside, and one by one riders begin to test their features. It's serene, tense, and f***ing awesome when all the hard work comes together and the riders bring their lines to life.Watch Red Bull Rampage 2019 LIVE on October 25th from 6pm CEST / 9am PST here