Video: Sunn French Connexion Racing Adds Sophie Riva & SR Suntour Suspension for 2023

Jan 9, 2023
by French Connexion Racing  
SUNN FRENCH CO back to Buissness

by FrenchConnexionRacing
Views: 65    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Press Release: Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez

First team camp of 2023 for the team Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez and like any new school year the riders are just excited and eager to meet their new teammates and play with their new toys!

For 2023 the team will add for the first time a girl in the ranks with Sophie Riva the Italian U21 sub World Champ, Sophie will join Théo Galy EWS veteran and Irénée Menjou in EWS. Lucas Frigout will complete the team in E-bike and mass start events. This season the team will have the support of SR Suntour for their suspensions.


All smiles for Irénée after a first season as a pro and an amazing P7 in EWS the next step is the top 5



Marinière for the French roots team.


After two seasons of ups and downs, Theo is back in the mix after a solid end of the season 2023, and looks more promising than ever. After years on the world circuit, Théo is still motivated like a teenager.


The new addition to the team Sophie is eager to claim back her title in the U21 category: she has been fighting until the last round to get the title and with a new team, no doubt we will see her fighting for the win this season.

Sophie testing her new 2023 gear

New addition to the team SR Suntour

quick break between runs



Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Press Releases Racing Rumours


Must Read This Week
[Updated] Round Up: A Complete Timeline of 2023 Team Moves
64724 views
8 More Bikes That Could Be Updated for 2023
61433 views
The Bonas Labs Disc-O-Matic is a Brake Bedding Machine for Bike Shops
50596 views
Review: Shimano BR-MT420 4-Piston Brakes
49863 views
Check Out: Sustainable Clothing, Slick Bike Storage, Short Cranks, & "e-bike Shoes"
46794 views
Sam Pilgrim Signs with Canyon
46667 views
Fox Patent Shows Automatically Decoupling Hub & Disengaging Derailleur
40820 views
Photo Story: Intend BC Factory Tour & Infinity DH Fork Assembly
33441 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.037830
Mobile Version of Website