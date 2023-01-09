Video: Sunn French Connexion Racing Adds Sophie Riva & SR Suntour Suspension for 2023

Press Release: Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez

All smiles for Irénée after a first season as a pro and an amazing P7 in EWS the next step is the top 5

Sophie testing her new 2023 gear

New addition to the team SR Suntour

quick break between runs

First team camp of 2023 for the team Sunn French Connexion Racing By Alpe D'Huez and like any new school year the riders are just excited and eager to meet their new teammates and play with their new toys!For 2023 the team will add for the first time a girl in the ranks with Sophie Riva the Italian U21 sub World Champ, Sophie will join Théo Galy EWS veteran and Irénée Menjou in EWS. Lucas Frigout will complete the team in E-bike and mass start events. This season the team will have the support of SR Suntour for their suspensions.Marinière for the French roots team.After two seasons of ups and downs, Theo is back in the mix after a solid end of the season 2023, and looks more promising than ever. After years on the world circuit, Théo is still motivated like a teenager.The new addition to the team Sophie is eager to claim back her title in the U21 category: she has been fighting until the last round to get the title and with a new team, no doubt we will see her fighting for the win this season.