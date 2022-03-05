Video: Sunn French Connexion Team Welcomes Nans Arnaud

At just seventeen Nans already prove himself as one of the youngest riders capable of the podium in EWS under 21. This season Nans will join the Sunn French connexion team and ride withTheo Galy and Irénée Menjou.This kid has a great future ahead of him and we can't wait to help him accomplish his dream to race the full EWS circuit and reach his potential.Here is an insight into his daily life and training in the south of France between his job and racer life and how he sees the next season with his new teammates and new structure.We are proud to help the next generation and excited to have him with us!