Video: Wojtek Czermak Shreds His Local Trails in 'Sunrays'

Meet 3 guys from Poland who decided to team up and make an edit on Wojtek's local spot which he built mostly by his own through past years. He’s a former downhill racer who had some good results in past among them National Champion titles and 2016 European Championship bronze medal. But now he’s just having fun riding his bike.
Although he and Szymon just met they had really good time and became good mates. Please enjoy the video they put together and photo story made by Artur Tokarski
.
Pushing bike up and riding own trails. That's how it started.
It only took 2 days of shooting and approximately 5 hours each day in 30 Celsius degrees but we were quiet in rush because few days later the rider was leaving for his latest trip to New Zealand.
It's easier when you share the same passion. Wojtek and Karolina soon will start exploring amazing places and trails on the other side of the world. Their plan is to stay there for a year.
It’s hard to believe but for Szymon 'Stanny' that’s the first MTB edit he made. Until this time he was mostly shooting cars but after discovering bikes few years ago he absolutely loved the community and decided to film with some polish riders so expect more soon.
Photos were made by Artur. They started riding together many years ago and built few spots around which now are unfortunately mostly gone. Artur put his trail bike on side for a little because of injuries but he still loves to come to woods. Credits:Szymon 'Stanny'
(wideo): https://www.instagram.com/stanny.co/Artur Tokarski
(photos): https://www.instagram.com/tokarski_fotografuje/Wojtek Czermak
(rider): https://www.instagram.com/wojtek_czermak1/