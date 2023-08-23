Video: Wojtek Czermak Shreds His Local Trails in 'Sunrays'

Artur Tokarski

Pushing bike up and riding own trails. That's how it started.

It's easier when you share the same passion. Wojtek and Karolina soon will start exploring amazing places and trails on the other side of the world. Their plan is to stay there for a year.

Weapon of choice lately. Propain Spindrift CF in mullet version. Light, easy maneuverable and still can go really fast.

After some riding it's good to talk about it and eat some polish sausage (kiełbasa) from bonfire. Most of good friendships were made while riding.

Credits:

Szymon 'Stanny'

Artur Tokarski

Wojtek Czermak