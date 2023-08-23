Video: Wojtek Czermak Shreds His Local Trails in 'Sunrays'

Aug 23, 2023
by Wojtek Czermak  

Red soil
SUNRAYS
by Szymon 'Stanny'

Meet 3 guys from Poland who decided to team up and make an edit on Wojtek's local spot which he built mostly by his own through past years. He’s a former downhill racer who had some good results in past among them National Champion titles and 2016 European Championship bronze medal. But now he’s just having fun riding his bike.
Although he and Szymon just met they had really good time and became good mates. Please enjoy the video they put together and photo story made by Artur Tokarski.

SUNRAYS | Wojtek Czermak

by szymonstanny




No dig no ride
The hardships of the push
Pushing bike up and riding own trails. That's how it started.

Over the tree

It only took 2 days of shooting and approximately 5 hours each day in 30 Celsius degrees but we were quiet in rush because few days later the rider was leaving for his latest trip to New Zealand.

Catching a rabbit
Scary stories
It's easier when you share the same passion. Wojtek and Karolina soon will start exploring amazing places and trails on the other side of the world. Their plan is to stay there for a year.

It’s hard to believe but for Szymon 'Stanny' that’s the first MTB edit he made. Until this time he was mostly shooting cars but after discovering bikes few years ago he absolutely loved the community and decided to film with some polish riders so expect more soon.

Propain in the dark
Weapon of choice lately. Propain Spindrift CF in mullet version. Light, easy maneuverable and still can go really fast.

Photos were made by Artur. They started riding together many years ago and built few spots around which now are unfortunately mostly gone. Artur put his trail bike on side for a little because of injuries but he still loves to come to woods.

Freeriding is people
After some riding it's good to talk about it and eat some polish sausage (kiełbasa) from bonfire. Most of good friendships were made while riding.

Credits:
Szymon 'Stanny' (wideo): https://www.instagram.com/stanny.co/
Artur Tokarski (photos): https://www.instagram.com/tokarski_fotografuje/
Wojtek Czermak (rider): https://www.instagram.com/wojtek_czermak1/

