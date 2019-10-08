Pinkbike.com
Video: Super-Close Drone Filming at Wales' Revolution Bike Park
Oct 8, 2019
by
James Smurthwaite
FPV drone pilot Louis Houiller gets up close and personal with the Revo Trail Crew on the Vision Line and Red DH.
—
Revolution Bike Park
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
scott-townes
(56 mins ago)
Drone racers make horrendous filmers.
[Reply]
1
0
SacAssassin
(53 mins ago)
Those FPV pilots are badass. The riders aren't to shabby either.
[Reply]
