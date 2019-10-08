Do you want to make Pinkbike and Trailforks better? Pinkbike is looking for full time Software Developers - Check Available Jobs

Video: Super-Close Drone Filming at Wales' Revolution Bike Park

Oct 8, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesFPV drone pilot Louis Houiller gets up close and personal with the Revo Trail Crew on the Vision Line and Red DH.Revolution Bike Park


Regions in Article
Revolution Bikepark

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Ski-cross Racer Mikayla Martin Dies in Squamish Mountain Biking Accident
87754 views
Video: Bear Chases Mountain Bikers for 1km on Mount Seymour
78295 views
9 Mountain Bike Grips Ridden & Rated
66245 views
Nukeproof Reveals EWS-Winning Carbon Mega 290
48898 views
Arbr Unveils Production Ready RB2 29er
45581 views
Dorel Industries Suspends Dividend, Stock Value Plummets to Record Low, Tariffs Blamed
42310 views
Check Out: Clipless Shoes, New Hubs, Pumps & Flat Fixing Solutions - October 2019
41283 views
First Look: An Innovative Take on the Tire Plug, The Stan's Dart
40073 views

2 Comments

  • 2 0
 Drone racers make horrendous filmers.
  • 1 0
 Those FPV pilots are badass. The riders aren't to shabby either.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2019. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.011384
Mobile Version of Website