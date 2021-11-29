Video: Super D Highlights from Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021

Nov 29, 2021
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesCheck out all the action from the gnarly, rocky goodness that was the Alexandra Super D, the first race of the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand 2021. Crankworx


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Crankworx Summer Series 2021


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Well done Bradley! I guess he didn't win PBA, but a Yeti ride ain't bad!

Post a Comment



