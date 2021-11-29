TV
Video: Super D Highlights from Crankworx Summer Series NZ 2021
Nov 29, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
Check out all the action from the gnarly, rocky goodness that was the Alexandra Super D, the first race of the Crankworx Summer Series New Zealand 2021.
Crankworx
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Crankworx Summer Series 2021
1 Comment
headshot
(1 mins ago)
Well done Bradley! I guess he didn't win PBA, but a Yeti ride ain't bad!
