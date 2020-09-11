Video: Supercharged Racing at the First-Ever EWS-E in Zermatt

It was therefore the first Electric Enduro World Series in History and we are very happy to have been take part of it. A new challenge for brands and riders who have discovered a fresh racing format with its advantages and constraints.3 loops, tight timings for the transfers, three battery changes everytime in less than 40 minutes, to constantly develop the full power of the engine ... in order to ride some very technical downhill and uphill stages.Lévy Batista and Irénée Menjou faced sports legends like Nicolas Vouilloz or Marco Fontana. A good result for Irénée who finished the race in 6th position after a break of a couple of years. Lévy, got a penalty after a wheel change that was unfortunately mandantory to finish the race. He sits in the top 30 after this first race. Despite this mischance, he signed a very nice 2nd place in the technical uphill stage 5 !