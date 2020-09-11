Video: Supercharged Racing at the First-Ever EWS-E in Zermatt

Sep 11, 2020
by Urge Bike Products  
EWS-E ZERMATT TRIBE ROCKY MOUNTAIN

by urgebikeproducts
It was therefore the first Electric Enduro World Series in History and we are very happy to have been take part of it. A new challenge for brands and riders who have discovered a fresh racing format with its advantages and constraints.


3 loops, tight timings for the transfers, three battery changes everytime in less than 40 minutes, to constantly develop the full power of the engine ... in order to ride some very technical downhill and uphill stages.

Lévy Batista and Irénée Menjou faced sports legends like Nicolas Vouilloz or Marco Fontana. A good result for Irénée who finished the race in 6th position after a break of a couple of years. Lévy, got a penalty after a wheel change that was unfortunately mandantory to finish the race. He sits in the top 30 after this first race. Despite this mischance, he signed a very nice 2nd place in the technical uphill stage 5 !




Posted In:
eMTB Videos Levy Batista Enduro Racing Enduro World Series Ews Zermatt 2020


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 Wait, they’re using motors and batteries in a bicycle race? Why didnt the tour de france ever think of this concept?
  • 1 0
 Not many comments yet. I'll go and make myself a ton of popcorn in the meantime. I'll be right back!
  • 2 0
 Moto!

