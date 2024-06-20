Video: 'Supercross Country' with Mitch Ropelato & Justin Barcia

Powered by Outside

Jun 20, 2024
by Cannondale Bikes  

Downcountry? This is Supercross Country, brah. Hold on tight for a wild ride with Mitch Ropelato and Justin Barcia through big gaps, tricks, and crazy shots. Their Scalpels get a bit sendy on this one!​

bigquotesThis project was awesome. In one day I’ve never ridden so many different conditions and location’s while doing such cool jumps and flowing around on a xc bike. Laughing and pushing friends to do big gaps and tricks and get crazy shots was unreal. Definitely an unforgettable day!Justin Barcia

bigquotesAlways a great time getting out and ripping with Justin. I think we both have the same approach to riding bikes. First and foremost have fun and push our limits. I think we did that in this video as we put the scalpel through its paces in a lot of unusual environments for that bike.Mitch Ropelato

bigquotesMitch and Justin always bring the energy. Anytime I can work with my two favorites, I know we are going to come up with something good. We had the best day showing how bikes are supposed to be ridden. Thanks to Cannondale for letting us have fun.Jack Berg/Whats A Pickle Productions


Video: Jack Berg and What’s A Pickle Productions


6 Comments
  • 4 0
 DC bikes become new Trail bikes.
  • 2 0
 SXC*
  • 1 0
 To hear JB, who is a total beast on a SX track, say that jumping MTB feels sketchy makes me feel a bit better about my lack of MTB jumping steez. Thanks for keep'n it real JB!
  • 3 0
 Looks like bro-country to me.
  • 1 0
 love this, JB needs to be on a mtb more often!
  • 1 0
 skitchin a ferrari







