Video: Supercross Pro Justin Barcia Rallies His eMTB & Moto

Jul 2, 2021
by Alicia Leggett  

Video: Jack Berg

Justin Barcia uses his eMTB for recovery rides, and his recovery rides are anything but slow.





Posted In:
Videos eMTB Riding Videos Zipp


31 Comments

  • 28 12
 Seeing the many moto guys pushing ebikes really helps me believe that they are, in fact, motorcycles.
  • 13 1
 most also eat with forks, wear rubber-soled shoes, and are pro-ice cream. Something to seriously consider!
  • 1 0
 I think the questions they're asked is "do you like money?"
  • 17 8
 I thought my filter was supposed to remove eBike content.
  • 5 6
 Me, too.
  • 8 0
 "GAS GAS" on an ebike...

#i(heart)irony
  • 10 3
 keep this guy out of any kind ok mtb please www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg9whTvcPIc
  • 3 2
 I was thinking the same thing. Seems like a prick! Maybe that’s why he chooses to ride an ebike too.
  • 2 1
 he's the wordt of this kind and Roczen said once, that he's not the brightest light in the room - I'm afraid he's right
  • 1 0
 Someone's tendies are in a bind.
  • 2 3
 f*ck off!!! They all do it. You even watch moto??
  • 6 2
 I'll be honest, that just made me wanna ride my dirtbike.
  • 3 1
 Lol saw them filming this. Told him to hit the gap, he wouldn’t.

Sick brah.
  • 1 0
 Ever seen the SNL skit where they are pretending to be Scandinavian actors acting in an American cop drama. That was funny!
  • 2 0
 What happens when you eat beans beans?
  • 2 0
 60lb ebike must still feel like a feather for him
  • 2 0
 Nice KTM! I mean Husqvarna... No i MEAN Gasgas...
  • 1 0
 Why is the dirtbike filter not working? I have no interest in them. Love a bit of eeb content though.
  • 2 0
 Bam Bam!
  • 3 3
 Why am I seeing this e-bike crap in my feed? What happened to the "no moto's in my feed" filter Pinkbike?
  • 7 0
 You should demand a refund!
  • 3 1
 Man that was cringe
  • 1 0
 Bam Bam rides rides Gas Gas.
  • 1 0
 Dam, I want a gasgas ebike! Lol never thought about wanting one until now.
  • 1 0
 Should have called the bike a PedalPedal
  • 1 0
 Redbud!
  • 2 2
 Sweet. I'd like to see Barcia with a few more podiums next season
  • 1 0
 Awesome
  • 1 1
 Which one is the mountain bike
  • 1 0
 Massengil
Post a Comment



