Video: Supercross Pro Justin Barcia Rallies His eMTB & Moto
Jul 2, 2021
by
Alicia Leggett
Video: Jack Berg
Justin Barcia uses his eMTB for recovery rides, and his recovery rides are anything but slow.
Videos
eMTB
Riding Videos
Zipp
31 Comments
Score
Time
28
12
samdeatley
(1 hours ago)
Seeing the many moto guys pushing ebikes really helps me believe that they are, in fact, motorcycles.
[Reply]
13
1
owl-X
(46 mins ago)
most also eat with forks, wear rubber-soled shoes, and are pro-ice cream. Something to seriously consider!
[Reply]
1
0
matadorCE
(13 mins ago)
I think the questions they're asked is "do you like money?"
[Reply]
17
8
pixelguru
(1 hours ago)
I thought my filter was supposed to remove eBike content.
[Reply]
5
6
samdeatley
(1 hours ago)
Me, too.
[Reply]
8
0
ReformedRoadie
(1 hours ago)
"GAS GAS" on an ebike...
#i(heart)irony
[Reply]
10
3
tineira
(53 mins ago)
keep this guy out of any kind ok mtb please
www.youtube.com/watch?v=fg9whTvcPIc
[Reply]
3
2
owl-X
(38 mins ago)
I was thinking the same thing. Seems like a prick! Maybe that’s why he chooses to ride an ebike too.
[Reply]
2
1
vhdh666
(19 mins ago)
he's the wordt of this kind and Roczen said once, that he's not the brightest light in the room - I'm afraid he's right
[Reply]
1
0
kanute
(18 mins ago)
Someone's tendies are in a bind.
[Reply]
2
3
savage47
(12 mins ago)
f*ck off!!! They all do it. You even watch moto??
[Reply]
6
2
withdignityifnotalacrity
(1 hours ago)
I'll be honest, that just made me wanna ride my dirtbike.
[Reply]
3
1
nvranka
(55 mins ago)
Lol saw them filming this. Told him to hit the gap, he wouldn’t.
Sick brah.
[Reply]
1
0
fasterjedi
(1 hours ago)
Ever seen the SNL skit where they are pretending to be Scandinavian actors acting in an American cop drama. That was funny!
[Reply]
2
0
Eatsdirt
(49 mins ago)
What happens when you eat beans beans?
[Reply]
2
0
ikaika
(37 mins ago)
60lb ebike must still feel like a feather for him
[Reply]
2
0
trelleder
(13 mins ago)
Nice KTM! I mean Husqvarna... No i MEAN Gasgas...
[Reply]
1
0
mcozzy
(5 mins ago)
Why is the dirtbike filter not working? I have no interest in them. Love a bit of eeb content though.
[Reply]
2
0
nsteele
(1 hours ago)
Bam Bam!
[Reply]
3
3
Lotusoperandi
(56 mins ago)
Why am I seeing this e-bike crap in my feed? What happened to the "no moto's in my feed" filter Pinkbike?
[Reply]
7
0
owl-X
(48 mins ago)
You should demand a refund!
[Reply]
3
1
chriskneeland
(24 mins ago)
Man that was cringe
[Reply]
1
0
dingus
(21 mins ago)
Bam Bam rides rides Gas Gas.
[Reply]
1
0
joedave
(5 mins ago)
Dam, I want a gasgas ebike! Lol never thought about wanting one until now.
[Reply]
1
0
nsmithbmx
(1 mins ago)
Should have called the bike a PedalPedal
[Reply]
1
0
Snfoilhat
(56 mins ago)
Redbud!
[Reply]
2
2
ace9
(55 mins ago)
Sweet. I'd like to see Barcia with a few more podiums next season
[Reply]
1
0
burnedbagel69
(46 mins ago)
Awesome
[Reply]
1
1
29er1
(11 mins ago)
Which one is the mountain bike
[Reply]
1
0
giantcop
(6 mins ago)
Massengil
[Reply]
7
13
burnedbagel69
(1 hours ago)
Hey Ebike haters, crawl back to your hole. All bikes matter.
[Reply]
