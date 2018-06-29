VIDEOS

Video: Superenduro 2018 Round Three, Val Di Fassa

Jun 28, 2018
by Superenduro  
The mid-point round of this Superenduro season – now in its tenth edition – also valid as first EWS European race, laid down a proper alpine race, where the variety of tracks and terrain made any prediction about the results almost impossible. A 20km-long race course, 5 Special Stages, and about 30 minutes of timed racing meant that a combination of riding skills, racing strategy, fitness and mental approach were going to make all the difference.


Full results here.

Next stop June 1/2 Priero (CN), Piemonte.



1 Comment

  • + 1
 Wow this looks incredible!

Post a Comment



