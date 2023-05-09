Video: Supernatural Speed on Forbidden's New Druid in 'SUMMONING'

More info and build kits:

The latest iteration of our genre-melting trail bike has arrived. We've called upon sacred wisdom to deliver a trail bike that truly defies convention.The new Druid sees a ground-up frame re-imagination that reaffirms its position at the top of the trail bike class. Every trait and characteristic you know and love about the existing Druid is at the core of the new version. It just looks a little different and rides even better.Druid is the modern wolf in sheep’s clothing. Its high pivot Trifecta suspension platform defies logic, simultaneously generating predictable traction and playful pop while offering an otherworldly ability to devour chunky terrain. With geometry that effortlessly balances stability and agility, it is equally at home hammering out trail rides after work, crushing epic alpine traverses, and blasting weekend shuttle laps. A bike that delivers pedal-all-day efficiency when you want it and tech-descent-tackling confidence when you need it. A short travel trail bike by definition but a kilometre-crushing, chunder-devouring, fun machine by any other description.The new Druid may look a little different from its predecessor, but this new iteration is 100% born from the same DNA. This humble (on paper) trail bike boasts on-trail characteristics that not only punch above their class they defy classification altogether.