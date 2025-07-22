Pinkbike.com
POV: Wild Speeds Down Sun Peaks Bike Park 'Super Nugget' with Alex Storr & Magnus Manson
Jul 21, 2025
by
Magnus Manson
15 Comments
Words: Magnus Manson
Alex Storr
and
Magnus Manson
take a top-to-bottom lap of lower Super Nugget at Sun Peaks, a fast and flowy trail. Lots of pulls, whips and high speeds.
Regions in Article
Sun Peaks Bike Park
Trails in Article
Super Nugget (Lower)
Posted In:
Videos
Pov
Forbidden
Sun Peaks Resort
Alex Storr
Magnus Manson
Author Info:
MagnusManson
Member since May 22, 2014
17 articles
15 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
16
0
timgross
(Jul 22, 2025 at 12:27)
Awesome, thrilling vid. Thanks for not polluting it with dubbed music! The organic sounds of the tires in the dirt is way better.
[Reply]
10
0
meata
(Jul 22, 2025 at 12:40)
Guy in front was so steezy holyyyy
[Reply]
2
0
likeittacky
(Jul 23, 2025 at 10:29)
WOW I have popcorn all in my couch now!
[Reply]
6
0
BrotherCraig75
FL
(Jul 22, 2025 at 10:57)
Shredding!! Dirt looked perfect!
[Reply]
6
0
merlin33
FL
(Jul 22, 2025 at 13:04)
Oh Canada. The list of places I need to visit and ride just keeps growing.
[Reply]
5
0
j-t-g
(Jul 22, 2025 at 11:35)
bottom half to bottom.
[Reply]
3
0
KJP1230
(Jul 22, 2025 at 16:04)
Man - absolutely shredding. Such phenomenal bike control. Some of those scrubs/pops to corners were outrageous.
[Reply]
4
0
tricyclerider
FL
(Jul 23, 2025 at 9:29)
Such a fun track. Definitely my favourite lap at sun Peaks!
[Reply]
2
0
GrabAShovel
(Jul 24, 2025 at 9:28)
Ugggh can not get enough SP content. That place absolutely rips, looks like a ton of new trails! Might have to squeeze in a visit before this summer passes me by.
[Reply]
1
0
sunpeaksbikepark
(Jul 24, 2025 at 10:17)
We're open daily until Sept. 28, so plenty of time left for a visit!
[Reply]
3
0
dazajen
(Jul 22, 2025 at 16:54)
Great vid,Wicked trail!
[Reply]
2
0
zmums
(Jul 22, 2025 at 21:56)
Geez boys, save some for the rest of us
[Reply]
3
0
ADHDMI
FL
(Jul 23, 2025 at 20:28)
Nug lap!
[Reply]
2
0
Bomadics
FL
(Jul 24, 2025 at 8:29)
Step aside, professionals working!
[Reply]
2
0
erikhortsch
(Jul 22, 2025 at 19:55)
what a heater
[Reply]
