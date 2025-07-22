Powered by Outside

POV: Wild Speeds Down Sun Peaks Bike Park 'Super Nugget' with Alex Storr & Magnus Manson

Jul 21, 2025
by Magnus Manson  
Words: Magnus Manson

Alex Storr and Magnus Manson take a top-to-bottom lap of lower Super Nugget at Sun Peaks, a fast and flowy trail. Lots of pulls, whips and high speeds.


Regions in Article
Sun Peaks Bike Park

Trails in Article
Super Nugget (Lower)

Posted In:
Videos Pov Forbidden Sun Peaks Resort Alex Storr Magnus Manson


Author Info:
Member since May 22, 2014
17 articles
15 Comments
  • 160
 Awesome, thrilling vid. Thanks for not polluting it with dubbed music! The organic sounds of the tires in the dirt is way better.
  • 100
 Guy in front was so steezy holyyyy
  • 20
 WOW I have popcorn all in my couch now!
  • 60
 Shredding!! Dirt looked perfect!
  • 60
 Oh Canada. The list of places I need to visit and ride just keeps growing.
  • 50
 bottom half to bottom.
  • 30
 Man - absolutely shredding. Such phenomenal bike control. Some of those scrubs/pops to corners were outrageous.
  • 40
 Such a fun track. Definitely my favourite lap at sun Peaks!
  • 20
 Ugggh can not get enough SP content. That place absolutely rips, looks like a ton of new trails! Might have to squeeze in a visit before this summer passes me by.
  • 10
 We're open daily until Sept. 28, so plenty of time left for a visit!
  • 30
 Great vid,Wicked trail!
  • 20
 Geez boys, save some for the rest of us
  • 30
 Nug lap!
  • 20
 Step aside, professionals working!
  • 20
 what a heater







