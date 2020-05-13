Video: Supply Chain, Quality Control & Riding Bikes with Kona's Production Coordinator Nicole Hsu

May 13, 2020
by Kona Bikes  
My Kona - Nicole Hsu

by konaworld
Views: 156    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



Nicole Hsu is Kona's production coordinator. Based out of Taiwan, Nicole is our go-to person to ensure our bikes are being manufactured, assembled, and painted to our satisfaction. Outside of work, Nicole loves to ride her Process on her local trails, and the trails of Vancouver's North Shore. She represents a crucial step in the bike-making Process for Kona and we are lucky to have someone as dedicated and awesome as Nicole!

My Kona - Nicole Hsu

My Kona - Nicole Hsu

Check out all of our other My Kona vidoes to get to know the people behind our bikes.

Lacy Kemp / Aaron Hogg / Ian Schmitt / Scott Mackay / Mark Allison / Trevor Porter / Matt Shelton / Joe Hamilton / Jordan Sembler / Jake Heilbron

Posted In:
Videos Kona


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Police to Patrol Bike Park Wales]
122450 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
80857 views
Specialized Diverge EVO: Gravel Shredder, High-End Hybrid, or Just a Rigid Mountain Bike?
52233 views
Mavic Placed into Receivership in France
48788 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Spot Ryve 115 29
47587 views
Bike Check: Jason Momoa's Aquaman Themed Specialized Turbo Levo
40474 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Drive to Your Local Trails?
34722 views
Throwback Thursday: Champery 2007 - The Greatest Race Run Ever?
34720 views

11 Comments

  • 2 0
 Video? Where the video at?
  • 1 0
 @yerbikesux Fixed now
  • 2 0
 Oh link
  • 1 0
 Oi oi Nicole!
  • 1 0
 Bro's before vidoes...
  • 1 4
 Quality control my foot
www.pinkbike.com/photo/12971340
  • 1 0
 :-p
  • 1 0
 That was 5 years ago. Get over it. Maybe to avoid things like that is why they now have a person doing qc
  • 2 5
 suply chain??
bay cheap in coronaland sell with profit in europe/us
  • 1 0
 You do know that CV19 started in China not Taiwan?
  • 1 0
 Whats "bay cheap" mean?

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.009391
Mobile Version of Website