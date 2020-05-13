Video: Supply Chain, Quality Control & Riding Bikes with Kona's Production Coordinator Nicole Hsu

Nicole Hsu is Kona's production coordinator. Based out of Taiwan, Nicole is our go-to person to ensure our bikes are being manufactured, assembled, and painted to our satisfaction. Outside of work, Nicole loves to ride her Process on her local trails, and the trails of Vancouver's North Shore. She represents a crucial step in the bike-making Process for Kona and we are lucky to have someone as dedicated and awesome as Nicole!
Check out all of our other My Kona
vidoes to get to know the people behind our bikes.Lacy Kemp
/ Aaron Hogg
/ Ian Schmitt
/ Scott Mackay
/ Mark Allison
/ Trevor Porter
/ Matt Shelton
/ Joe Hamilton
/ Jordan Sembler
/ Jake Heilbron
11 Comments
www.pinkbike.com/photo/12971340
bay cheap in coronaland sell with profit in europe/us
Post a Comment