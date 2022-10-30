Video: Surfing BC Loam in 'The Creek'

This project was a group effort to highlight some of our favourite things that have drawn us to Mountain biking in the first place: building, riding, hooting and hollering down a trail with your friends and creating an artistic piece to remember the good times by all of which I'd say most fellow riders can relate to. Here's to more of that.Riders -Rory LauzonMatt SummersCorbin SelfeDane ScottFilmed / Edited by Corbin SelfeAdditonal filming -Dane ScottSong -Transient by Glen Porter