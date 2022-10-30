Video: Surfing BC Loam in 'The Creek'

Oct 30, 2022
by Corbin Selfe  

This project was a group effort to highlight some of our favourite things that have drawn us to Mountain biking in the first place: building, riding, hooting and hollering down a trail with your friends and creating an artistic piece to remember the good times by all of which I'd say most fellow riders can relate to. Here's to more of that.

Photo by Corbin Selfe

Photo by Corbin Selfe

Photo by Tom Wilson

Photo by Corbin Selfe


Riders -
Rory Lauzon
Matt Summers
Corbin Selfe
Dane Scott

Filmed / Edited by Corbin Selfe

Additonal filming -
Dane Scott

Song -
Transient by Glen Porter

Posted In:
Videos


Must Read This Week
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
69141 views
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
66484 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
49876 views
Video: Leading up to Kyle Strait's Crash - Red Bull Rampage 2022
44102 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
42862 views
Tech Week 2023: Vorsprung Suspension's New Upgrades
36157 views
Tech Week 2023: Clever Cockpits - An Adjustable-Width Bar & Dual-Diameter Stem
34798 views
Spotted: A New High Pivot 6-Bar Intense Prototype DH Bike
34373 views

0 Comments






Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.010088
Mobile Version of Website