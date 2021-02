Stuttgart, Germany

Right now, we are experiencing typical winter weather in Germany. It is wet, cold, and uncomfortable. At the moment, there is hardly anyone venturing out on the trails, except for our colleague from Monserat, burning the trails as usual. Jens shows us how to muddy our jersey from top to bottom and at the same time, shows us just how fast you can be on your home trail.We always enjoy playing with you in the mud boy!