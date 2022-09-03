Watch
Video: Survival Guide for the World Cup Final - Inside the Tape at Val di Sole
Sep 3, 2022
by
Pinkbike Originals
3 Comments
Ben Cathro takes you Inside The Tape on the Black Snake for the final race of the season at Val Di Sole.
Produced by Sleeper Collective.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Inside The Tape
Ben Cathro
DH Racing
Val Di Sole World Cup Dh 2022
World Cup DH
Score
Time
1
0
barre
(3 mins ago)
When it looks more like bull riding, you know it’s a rough ride down. Will miss you over that long winter Ben.
[Reply]
1
0
BartDM
(6 mins ago)
fairytale beautifuly told, this is how I want to go sleep...
[Reply]
1
0
ReverseComponents
(2 mins ago)
Stoked for this today !
[Reply]
