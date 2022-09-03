Video: Survival Guide for the World Cup Final - Inside the Tape at Val di Sole

Sep 3, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


Ben Cathro takes you Inside The Tape on the Black Snake for the final race of the season at Val Di Sole.

Produced by Sleeper Collective.




3 Comments

  • 1 0
 When it looks more like bull riding, you know it’s a rough ride down. Will miss you over that long winter Ben.
  • 1 0
 fairytale beautifuly told, this is how I want to go sleep...
  • 1 0
 Stoked for this today !





