Video: Survival Of The Fastest - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 4

The eight remaining contestants get ready for an XC challenge.

Kyra gritting her teeth on one of three XC laps. Laura focused on getting to the top of the gruelling climb.

Flo trying to catch her breath on the descent.

Emmett taking in all the air he can get. Bradley deep in the pain cave.

Geoff Gulevich making light work of the heinous climb on his eMTB.

As Cody and Flo can attest, there's nothing worse than suffering and being lapped by an eMTBer... Who gave you a ten-minute head start.

It's never an easy decision to decide who has to go home.

This time on Pinkbike Academy the contestants compete in a gruelling cross-country style race, with a twist. Who will have the endurance to come out on top? Watch and find out.