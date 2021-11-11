Video: Survival Of The Fastest - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 4

Nov 11, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  




PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY

SEASON 2, EPISODE 4



This time on Pinkbike Academy the contestants compete in a gruelling cross-country style race, with a twist. Who will have the endurance to come out on top? Watch and find out.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.


If you'd competed in this challenge, whose wheel do you think you would have been on?




The eight remaining contestants get ready for an XC challenge.

Kyra gritting her teeth on one of three XC laps.
Laura focused on getting to the top of the gruelling climb.

Flo trying to catch her breath on the descent.

Emmett taking in all the air he can get.
Bradley deep in the pain cave.

Geoff Gulevich making light work of the heinous climb on his eMTB.

As Cody and Flo can attest, there's nothing worse than suffering and being lapped by an eMTBer... Who gave you a ten-minute head start.

Photos by Chris Pilling. Pinkbike Academy Season 2
It's never an easy decision to decide who has to go home.





Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.








Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


17 Comments

  • 4 0
 Good effort Gully. Dig deep! Push (the button) hard! Eye of the tiger! Bad intentions!

Lol, just kidding man we love your (ever growing) ass
  • 3 0
 As someone with a gravel e-bike background, I, too, understand the pressure of coming onto a new stage with my previous skills preceding me.
  • 1 0
 when you don't eliminate anyone in an "Elimination" then it of Kind of diminishes the effort and success of those who actually won and were clearly above the bottom 2.
Last I checked, there is a lot of climbing in Enduro races.
  • 3 1
 The third picture is wrong, there is no "Laura focused on getting to the top of the gruelling climb." just Cody ripping down the dual slalom.
  • 4 0
 Did you….just complain about the size of your pillow?
  • 2 0
 E-biker concerns
  • 3 0
 "Keep your stick on the ice" I was triggered and thought I was 16 again. Thanks Gully, lol
  • 3 0
 Is this the episode where they will drink Monster Hydro?
  • 3 0
 Acoustic bike! Cant wait for the Gully unplugged!
  • 1 1
 Is this edition any better than last year's show? I consider if it's worth pushing "play" button...
  • 1 0
 In my opinion, it is. I think they listened to our feedback,
  • 1 0
 Wow, Cody with the mansplaining.
  • 5 8
 Yo Dogg, I hope you brought your BMX to sit in the background, because I have a BMX as my computer background so I can watch Alaina’s BMX background in the background. – Xzibit probably
  • 2 3
 4th to vote on the poll......
  • 3 6
 My prediction skills given to me by my bmx background predict that there will be a lot of bmx background jokes in this comment section.
