Video: Survival Of The Fastest - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 4

PINKBIKE ACADEMY PRESENTED BY SEASON 2, EPISODE 4
This time on Pinkbike Academy the contestants compete in a gruelling cross-country style race, with a twist. Who will have the endurance to come out on top? Watch and find out.
As Cody and Flo can attest, there's nothing worse than suffering and being lapped by an eMTBer... Who gave you a ten-minute head start.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.
17 Comments
Lol, just kidding man we love your (ever growing) ass
Last I checked, there is a lot of climbing in Enduro races.
Post a Comment