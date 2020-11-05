Video: Survival of the Fittest - Pinkbike Academy Episode 4

Nov 5, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO


EPISODE 4



This time on Pinkbike Academy the rider's fitness is pushed to the limit with an FTP test followed immediately by a cross-country race. Who's got the stamina to survive? You'll have to watch to find out.






PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.



Which Pinkbike Academy athlete would you want to work with if you were creating an ad?






Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.


16 Comments

  • 18 1
 Oooh it's Guilty Pleasure Thursday!
  • 12 0
 I vote Kirt Voreis to drop in for an episode Big Grin
  • 8 0
 Everyone is so mad about this episode because they want more trail riding.

I like this episode because it shows you what you really would do in the life of a racer/clip maker that 90% of PB users worship.

Do you really think people like Emil, Bruni, Hart, and even Cathro don't spend their time doing wattage measurements and lap timing?

Get outta here with the hate. They clearly changed the show to appease more grumpy anti-reality pundits and you're still not happy. Maybe you just can't be pleased!

Cheers PB for pushing MTB to the next stage of life.
  • 10 0
 The whole Slim Shaddy thing Ben has going on is great!
  • 5 0
 When the youtube screenshot has a puke bucket at the ready, you can only hope for one thing:
They miss the bucket and yak on the host's shoes.
  • 1 0
 I thought it was ice water. I haven't watched it yet. I thought they would splash them or something.
  • 9 3
 I’m going to ask what we are all wondering: Who’s sleeping with who?
  • 10 0
 Vlad -> Everyone
  • 7 2
 Love to hate this; hate to love it
  • 5 1
 Bradshaw got robbed !
  • 14 12
 You have discovered and far exceeded the limit of what I will actually watch on an MTB website. This is garbage
  • 1 0
 Having a mixed sex XC race is not exactly fair is it? (although FTR I'd probably still come last....)
  • 3 4
 I thought I'd be watching trail riding: -> skip
  • 3 0
 not much riding so far.
