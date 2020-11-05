Video: Survival of the Fittest - Pinkbike Academy Episode 4

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY SHIMANO





EPISODE 4





PREVIOUSLY



Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist.







Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 1 of Pinkbike Academy? Here's the full Pinkbike Academy playlist. Which Pinkbike Academy athlete would you want to work with if you were creating an ad? Julia Long

Addison Zawada

Vlad Sherryuble

Michaela Pacakova

Evan Wall

Jo Peters

Ben Wallace

Angie McKirdy

Tom Bradshaw Responses: 1359 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

This time on Pinkbike Academy the rider's fitness is pushed to the limit with an FTP test followed immediately by a cross-country race. Who's got the stamina to survive? You'll have to watch to find out.