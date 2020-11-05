Video: Survival of the Fittest - Pinkbike Academy Episode 4

PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY SHIMANO
EPISODE 4
This time on Pinkbike Academy the rider's fitness is pushed to the limit with an FTP test followed immediately by a cross-country race. Who's got the stamina to survive? You'll have to watch to find out.
Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Shimano, Orbea, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Big White, GoPro, Garmin,
Pro Bike Gear, Feedback Sports, Maxxis, Stan's NoTubes, Ride Concepts, and Trailforks.
16 Comments
I like this episode because it shows you what you really would do in the life of a racer/clip maker that 90% of PB users worship.
Do you really think people like Emil, Bruni, Hart, and even Cathro don't spend their time doing wattage measurements and lap timing?
Get outta here with the hate. They clearly changed the show to appease more grumpy anti-reality pundits and you're still not happy. Maybe you just can't be pleased!
Cheers PB for pushing MTB to the next stage of life.
They miss the bucket and yak on the host's shoes.
I watched the 1st 2 mins of EP1 and it was awful. (I wish no ill will towards the individuals).
I love cycling and hopped it would be immune to this kind of dross but it appears it is not.
I understand you are looking for ways to make money but there must be a better way?!
Please leave this kind of rubbish to programs like "big brother" or "The bachelor" .
I remember when cycling magazines in the 90s tried to go more "lad" by including bikini wearing woman - that has not aged well and I'm glad it didn't really get any traction at the time. This could well be viewed in the same way...
The rest of your content is so good, this is such a low!
Post a Comment