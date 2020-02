We're back! Sun, sick trails and a grumpy Jordi. What more could a team want?



Take a spin down the test track in Lousa with the crew, as they dodge the labyrinth of roots and grease after a night of rain! Some new toys hooked up to the bike this week, just in time to get them set up and dialled in for the first round in 3 weeks time. We can't wait. — Santa Cruz Syndicate