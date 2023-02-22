Video: 'Sustainable Dreams' Showcases Reclaimed Trails Of Canada's Yukon

In“Sustainable Dream,” Geoff Gulevich and Stokes take their Occams to Carcross, an unincorporated community in Yukon, Canada to explore the trails that have been built over the years, thanks to the Singletrack to Success program.The Yukon owes its name to the Yukon River, one of the mightiest waterways in North America and an essential part of the North’s history and legends. In the late 19th century, thousands of gold prospectors flocked north after Skookum Jim pulled a gold nugget from a remote mountain stream.For almost 900 km, prospectors ventured into the unknown, dreaming of a fortune and nuggets like the one Skookum Jim found. When the gold rush ended, the miners soon disbanded. They left behind broken dreams, but they also created many trails along the way.Since 2006, the Singletrack to Success program has been tasked with reclaiming these trails and building new ones to bring more cyclists to the area. Thanks to the efforts from the community’s youth, this program has enabled the area to recover its once-thriving energy. Both Gully and Stokes chose the Occam LT model for this chapter, ideal for the variety of trails in the area and the epic days in Carcross.