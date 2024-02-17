Video: Swedish Bike Shop Staff's Annual Winter Trip to Finale Ligure

What would a bike shop be if the staff weren’t riders? Our shop is located in Åre, Sweden’s largest Ski resort, or Bike Park as we like to refer to it. Situated in the heart of the Swedish mountains the winters are long and cold and the summers short (at least for a bike rider). So how do we remedy our biking itch? Well, head down to Italy of course.
Finale Ligure is widely known among mountain bikers as the birthplace of Enduro. So, we packed up our bikes, brought seven of our best friends and ambassadors and hopped on a flight. 10 riders of differing skill and experience, but with the same passion for MTB, looking forward to a week of riding some of the best trails around.
In a month we are heading back to Finale for more of the same. In the meantime, this is the video documenting our adventures from last year.
After a week of bikes, beer, and pizza (even some wine and pasta) we returned energized and ready for the season. We would like to thank Backcountry Finale for excellent guiding and seriously fast guides.
Apart from half a day of rain the trip was warm, dry, and dusty, just what us Swedes dream of during the cold, dark winter months.
This is a tradition that we will make sure lives on.