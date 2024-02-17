Video: Swedish Bike Shop Staff's Annual Winter Trip to Finale Ligure

What would a bike shop be if the staff weren’t riders?

After a week of bikes, beer, and pizza (even some wine and pasta) we returned energized and ready for the season. We would like to thank Backcountry Finale for excellent guiding and seriously fast guides.

Apart from half a day of rain the trip was warm, dry, and dusty, just what us Swedes dream of during the cold, dark winter months.

This is a tradition that we will make sure lives on.