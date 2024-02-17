Video: Swedish Bike Shop Staff's Annual Winter Trip to Finale Ligure

Feb 17, 2024
by Johan Gustavsson  
Bike Republic in Finale Ligure

by juanjuavess
Views: 51    Faves: 0    Comments: 0



What would a bike shop be if the staff weren’t riders?

Our shop is located in Åre, Sweden’s largest Ski resort, or Bike Park as we like to refer to it. Situated in the heart of the Swedish mountains the winters are long and cold and the summers short (at least for a bike rider). So how do we remedy our biking itch? Well, head down to Italy of course.

Finale Ligure is widely known among mountain bikers as the birthplace of Enduro. So, we packed up our bikes, brought seven of our best friends and ambassadors and hopped on a flight. 10 riders of differing skill and experience, but with the same passion for MTB, looking forward to a week of riding some of the best trails around.

In a month we are heading back to Finale for more of the same. In the meantime, this is the video documenting our adventures from last year.


photo


photo


photo


photo


After a week of bikes, beer, and pizza (even some wine and pasta) we returned energized and ready for the season. We would like to thank Backcountry Finale for excellent guiding and seriously fast guides.



photo


photo



photo


photo


Apart from half a day of rain the trip was warm, dry, and dusty, just what us Swedes dream of during the cold, dark winter months.



photo


photo


photo


This is a tradition that we will make sure lives on.





Posted In:
Videos


Author Info:
juanjuavess avatar

Member since Dec 15, 2008
14 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Review: 6 Months Aboard the Specialized Levo SL eMTB
54000 views
Aaron Gwin to Join Crestline as Rider & Part-Owner for 2024 - Full Interview & Podcast
38440 views
Video: Frameworks vs. Raaw vs. Orbea - Editors Reviewing Each Others Personal Bikes
31752 views
First Ride: Privateer 161 Gen 2 - The Beast Is Back
28193 views
Super G Results: Snow Bike World Championships 2024
25283 views
Chris King's New DropSet 6 Headset is Built for Abuse
25123 views
Revel Releases Tirade Titanium Hardtail
24595 views
Results: Darkfest 2024
23993 views

0 Comments







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.046652
Mobile Version of Website