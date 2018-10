Robbans BMX & Skatehall is probably one of the best skateparks in Sweden and one of my favorite places to ride when it gets cold out, and it's been getting seriously cold here in Sweden lately. To spice up my usual session, I brought together some of Sweden's best riders to do a little bit of a jam, including Emil Johansson, Alex Alanko and Olle Lundahl.Want to give a big shout out to the guys for coming out and sending it!