Video: Swiping Right on the Kona Honzo ESD in 'It's a Match'

Aug 12, 2020
by Kona Bikes  
It's a Match! The Honzo ESD

by konaworld
Views: 286    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Jake Hood Rides the Kona Honzo ESD at Cable Bay Adventure Park

Swipe. Swipe. Swipe. You may be familiar with just how challenging it is to find your perfect match. Enter the Honzo ESD. What a looker! Regal. Badass. Likes to get down and dirty. This bike will take you to places only found in your wildest dreams.

What does ESD stand for?

Everything Shredders Desire?
Evolved Singletrack Destroyer?
Extra Savage Deathmarcher?

“I convinced the Honzo ESD to come on one more climb. Away we went. At the top of this climb was an incredible viewpoint and the perfect place to have a fire. What better place to end the day? With the fire lit and the sun going down I made my move. The big yawn arm over the tire. A classic for any first date. It works 69% of the time, every time. We spend the next hour chatting away till the fire turned to embers…” – Jake Hood, right swiper

Jake Hood Rides the Kona Honzo ESD at Cable Bay Adventure Park Photo Sven Martin

If Mad Max rode a bike, it would be the Honzo ESD. It’s part Honzo, part monster, and with geometry derived from the Process X, it’s made for those who want to punish the trails. A steel frame holds a Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork with 150mm of travel. Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes provide ample stopping power while Race Face AR 30 rims and burly Maxxis rubber stands up to the roughest trails. This is the Warrior of the Wasteland.

Jake Hood Rides the Kona Honzo ESD at Cable Bay Adventure Park Photo Sven Martin
Jake Hood Rides the Kona Honzo ESD at Cable Bay Adventure Park Photo Sven Martin

Jake Hood Rides the Kona Honzo ESD at Cable Bay Adventure Park Photo Sven Martin

Jake Hood Rides the Kona Honzo ESD at Cable Bay Adventure Park Photo Sven Martin

2021 Kona Honzo ESD - Tech Video

by konaworld
Views: 50    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


3 Comments

  • 2 0
 I'm liking the implementation of dh geometry on hardtail bikes
  • 1 0
 Food for thought.... ..Eggs Spoil Daily
  • 1 0
 Nice job Caleb!

