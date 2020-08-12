Video: Swiping Right on the Kona Honzo ESD in 'It's a Match'

Swipe. Swipe. Swipe. You may be familiar with just how challenging it is to find your perfect match. Enter the Honzo ESD
. What a looker! Regal. Badass. Likes to get down and dirty. This bike will take you to places only found in your wildest dreams.
What does ESD stand for?
Everything Shredders Desire?
Evolved Singletrack Destroyer?
Extra Savage Deathmarcher?
“I convinced the Honzo ESD to come on one more climb. Away we went. At the top of this climb was an incredible viewpoint and the perfect place to have a fire. What better place to end the day? With the fire lit and the sun going down I made my move. The big yawn arm over the tire. A classic for any first date. It works 69% of the time, every time. We spend the next hour chatting away till the fire turned to embers…” – Jake Hood
If Mad Max rode a bike, it would be the Honzo ESD. It’s part Honzo, part monster, and with geometry derived from the Process X, it’s made for those who want to punish the trails. A steel frame holds a Marzocchi Bomber Z1 fork with 150mm of travel. Shimano Deore 4-piston brakes provide ample stopping power while Race Face AR 30 rims and burly Maxxis rubber stands up to the roughest trails. This is the Warrior of the Wasteland.
