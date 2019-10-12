Pinkbike.com
Video: Sylas Linnemann Surfs PNW Dirt
Oct 12, 2019
by
Vince Smith
Tweet
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Dirt Surfing with Sylas Linnemann
by
vincesmith
Views: 460
Faves:
3
Comments: 1
Riding by
Sylas Linnemann
Filmed by
Rhoddy Jensen
&
Vince Smith
Edited by
Vince Smith
MENTIONS:
@rhoddyjensen
@vincesmith
@splinnemann18
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
5 Comments
Score
Time
4
0
pipomax
(55 mins ago)
In an Evil...
[Reply]
1
1
pipomax
(49 mins ago)
***on
[Reply]
3
0
sourdiesel
(42 mins ago)
Offering feels more IN the bike than ON the bike...
[Reply]
1
0
andrewfif
(33 mins ago)
Dang that’s some fast riding!
[Reply]
1
0
johnnygolucky
(41 mins ago)
LOL
[Reply]
