Video: Szymon Godziek Prepares for Rampage

For the English subtitles, please turn on closed captions.As Dawid Godziek is waiting to drop in the XGames Sydney, Szymon is on his way to scope the lines in Hurricane, Utah. Red Bull Rampage hype is real, and nothing but being there will proove the steeps and heights of the terrain. Starting off on the wrong foot and losing one digger due to a leg injury even before leaving Poland, Szymon is on a mission with Marcin Rot and Aleksander Osmałek (Flairmotion*) to start digging and create a line that will hopefully let him unveil his freeride potential.Photo/Video: Aleksander Osmałek