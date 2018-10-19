VIDEOS

Video: Szymon Godziek Prepares for Rampage

Oct 19, 2018
by Aleksander Osmałek  

For the English subtitles, please turn on closed captions.

As Dawid Godziek is waiting to drop in the XGames Sydney, Szymon is on his way to scope the lines in Hurricane, Utah. Red Bull Rampage hype is real, and nothing but being there will proove the steeps and heights of the terrain. Starting off on the wrong foot and losing one digger due to a leg injury even before leaving Poland, Szymon is on a mission with Marcin Rot and Aleksander Osmałek (Flairmotion*) to start digging and create a line that will hopefully let him unveil his freeride potential.

the proces



Photo/Video: Aleksander Osmałek

Must Read This Week
2019 Racing Rumors: Gwin Off YT, Ratboy to Cannondale, & More
115245 views
British Mountain Biker Shot Dead Near Morzine by Hunter
102903 views
$5 Raffle: 1 Day Left to Donate! Win a Custom Evil Wreckoning & Fight Cancer - #fcancerup
85629 views
Video: How to Buy a Mountain Bike
64916 views
Tire Makers Co-Develop an Inflatable Bladder System to Prevent Flat Tires
56521 views
Now THAT Was a Bike: 1993 AMP Research B2
43523 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Often Do You Replace Your Tires?
43441 views
Review: Devinci Troy Carbon 29
43154 views

7 Comments

  • + 6
 Whatever these guys have that lets them send this stuff, I don’t have it...and I’m ok with that.
  • + 1
 Adrenaline is a hell of a drug.
  • + 2
 This is awesome! I love seeing the behind the scenes stuff for these guys.......makes me appreciate even more how truly amazing these dudes are. Keep it up!
  • + 1
 They stole my harmonica song...dem cowboys
  • + 2
 Can’t wait
  • + 1
 lets see if he can keep his feet on the pedals this time
  • + 1
 born freerider :]

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.023820
Mobile Version of Website