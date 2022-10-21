Watch
Video: Szymon Godziek Previews His Wild Line for Red Bull Rampage 2022
Oct 21, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
Follow
Following
7 Comments
Szymon Godziek takes us down his line at Red Bull Rampage 2022.
—
Red Bull Bike
Racing and Events
Videos
Red Bull
Szymon Godziek
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2022
7 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
4
0
jimfredo
(55 mins ago)
Hope they have live drone footage during the event broadcast - that was awesome
[Reply]
2
0
enduroNZ
(39 mins ago)
It’s so awesome. Technology really has come a long way
[Reply]
2
0
ciechan
(27 mins ago)
so where will be the 360 of the drop? Before the canyon gap? That would be proper wild.
[Reply]
2
0
dkendy1
(15 mins ago)
The ghost of Kelly McGazza followed him into the corral there. Rest In Peace ! Salute the the big guy. Nice line dude
[Reply]
2
0
Braench
(44 mins ago)
basicly like an indoor bikepark with 2 techy ridgelines haha
[Reply]
1
0
Pepsiman134
(52 mins ago)
Almost Go Time!!!!!!
[Reply]
1
0
stuartd
(45 mins ago)
Insane !!!!
[Reply]
7 Comments