Video: Szymon Godziek Previews His Wild Line for Red Bull Rampage 2022

Oct 21, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesSzymon Godziek takes us down his line at Red Bull Rampage 2022. Red Bull Bike


7 Comments

  • 4 0
 Hope they have live drone footage during the event broadcast - that was awesome
  • 2 0
 It’s so awesome. Technology really has come a long way
  • 2 0
 so where will be the 360 of the drop? Before the canyon gap? That would be proper wild.
  • 2 0
 The ghost of Kelly McGazza followed him into the corral there. Rest In Peace ! Salute the the big guy. Nice line dude
  • 2 0
 basicly like an indoor bikepark with 2 techy ridgelines haha
  • 1 0
 Almost Go Time!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Insane !!!!





