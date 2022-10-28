Watch
Video: Szymon Godziek's 2nd Place Rampage POV
Oct 28, 2022
by
Ed Spratt
20 Comments
Szymon Godziek shares his full and unedited 2nd place Red Bull Rampage run.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Szymon Godziek
Red Bull Rampage
Red Bull Rampage 2022
Must Read This Week
Final Results from Red Bull Rampage 2022
126272 views
First Ride: Canyon & Liteville Debut 'KIS' Self-Centering Steering Technoloy - Tech Week 2023
60476 views
Video: Welcome to the 2022 Downcountry Field Test
55425 views
Replay: Red Bull Rampage 2022
54447 views
Tech Week 2023: Handy Tools & Hidden AirTags
43715 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Marzocchi Bomber Air Shock & Z1 Fork
41966 views
Video: Leading up to Kyle Strait's Crash - Red Bull Rampage 2022
38787 views
[Updated] Video Round Up: Builds, POVs, & More from Red Bull Rampage 2022
35354 views
Score
Time
12
0
sk8mountain
(50 mins ago)
I'm a teacher and we watched Rampage live with my 5th grade classroom. Hands down, the kids were screaming like no other run for Godziek's.
[Reply]
10
0
Theysayivebeentheone
(41 mins ago)
Where were you when I went to school?
[Reply]
14
3
bashhard
(2 hours ago)
Should have won just like McGazza should have won in 2013
[Reply]
4
0
jptothetree
(1 hours ago)
Rabble! Rabble rabble rabble rabble
[Reply]
1
0
dirtmcleod
(1 hours ago)
Sigh-mon Godziek.
[Reply]
7
0
skill7
(1 hours ago)
Best run of the day. The line flowed so well and 360 before the Canyon was nuts!
[Reply]
2
0
jurassicrider
(1 hours ago)
the canyon flip looks so small on the gopro, but when you see the final photo epic, it's just ridiculous how huge that gap is.
[Reply]
1
0
sooner518
(4 mins ago)
he doesnt even look like hes going fast enough to hit that gap, then just explodes off the ramp. insane
[Reply]
1
1
Naturalbornshaper
(38 mins ago)
Remember ZINK win with on single huge flip on the Oakley sender drop.....with any another trick..... So the arguments like '' yes but BREEDER make's more tricks.....bla bla bla''.....kiss m'y ass. Simon IS the truly winner....what a run!
[Reply]
2
0
mi-bike
(32 mins ago)
Rheeder had fewer tricks actually, but more diverse ones. And he had more big drops than SG.
[Reply]
3
0
SixxerBikes
(1 hours ago)
Pizza scored highest on this run specifically
[Reply]
2
0
draggingbrake
(58 mins ago)
Robbed by the triple crown. Sad that 1 barspin or tailwhip would have won it for SG
[Reply]
4
2
lalientoxc
(48 mins ago)
This is what a winning run should look like, not a bunch barspins and tail whips.
[Reply]
1
0
mi-bike
(45 mins ago)
Yeah, no more barspins and tailwhips! We demand sui nohanders, 360's, and backflips!!
[Reply]
1
2
Theysayivebeentheone
(42 mins ago)
Totally agree, this rampage not crankworks. Everything is gonna start looking generic.
[Reply]
2
0
ddmonkey
(44 mins ago)
Proper extension on the no-handers might have been enough to win it... amazing run.
[Reply]
2
0
jntqueiros
(23 mins ago)
Winning run by far!!
[Reply]
1
0
airon
(19 mins ago)
Prity epic guy, run too!
He’s got nerves of steel! And seek wheels too.
[Reply]
1
0
dirtmcleod
(1 hours ago)
. !!!!
[Reply]
2
1
headshot
(1 hours ago)
Szymon was wobbed
[Reply]
He’s got nerves of steel! And seek wheels too.