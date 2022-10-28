Video: Szymon Godziek's 2nd Place Rampage POV

Oct 28, 2022
by Ed Spratt  

Szymon Godziek shares his full and unedited 2nd place Red Bull Rampage run.

20 Comments

  • 12 0
 I'm a teacher and we watched Rampage live with my 5th grade classroom. Hands down, the kids were screaming like no other run for Godziek's.
  • 10 0
 Where were you when I went to school?
  • 14 3
 Should have won just like McGazza should have won in 2013
  • 4 0
 Rabble! Rabble rabble rabble rabble
  • 1 0
 Sigh-mon Godziek.
  • 7 0
 Best run of the day. The line flowed so well and 360 before the Canyon was nuts!
  • 2 0
 the canyon flip looks so small on the gopro, but when you see the final photo epic, it's just ridiculous how huge that gap is.
  • 1 0
 he doesnt even look like hes going fast enough to hit that gap, then just explodes off the ramp. insane
  • 1 1
 Remember ZINK win with on single huge flip on the Oakley sender drop.....with any another trick..... So the arguments like '' yes but BREEDER make's more tricks.....bla bla bla''.....kiss m'y ass. Simon IS the truly winner....what a run!
  • 2 0
 Rheeder had fewer tricks actually, but more diverse ones. And he had more big drops than SG.
  • 3 0
 Pizza scored highest on this run specifically
  • 2 0
 Robbed by the triple crown. Sad that 1 barspin or tailwhip would have won it for SG
  • 4 2
 This is what a winning run should look like, not a bunch barspins and tail whips.
  • 1 0
 Yeah, no more barspins and tailwhips! We demand sui nohanders, 360's, and backflips!!
  • 1 2
 Totally agree, this rampage not crankworks. Everything is gonna start looking generic.
  • 2 0
 Proper extension on the no-handers might have been enough to win it... amazing run.
  • 2 0
 Winning run by far!!
  • 1 0
 Prity epic guy, run too!
He’s got nerves of steel! And seek wheels too.
  • 1 0
 . !!!!
  • 2 1
 Szymon was wobbed





