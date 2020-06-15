Video: Tackling a Rocky Technical Climb in Fort William

Jun 14, 2020
by Miles Mallinson  

Here's another Nadge video for you. Bit more brutal this time, this trail is a lot shorter but the sections are a bit more demanding. That and the weather was boiling! Thanks to Mark Clark of Alba Mountain Bike who braved the 24 degrees heat mixed with some midgies. What is quite hard to put across in this video is there's a huge cliff off to the right that you do not want to fall down.

Thanks very much for everyone's comments in the last one!

Next video will be heading up the biggest mountain in the country.

Unite Components - Lem Helmets - Juice Lubes - Royal Racing - Nevis Cycles

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


8 Comments

  • 3 0
 One of my favorite walks, scenery when it opens up is up there with the best of anywhere.

"What is quite hard to put across in this video is there's a huge cliff off to the right that you do not want to fall down." There's even a sign at the start of the trail warning danger of death!

Well done to the cameraperson, that was well shot.
  • 4 0
 Nice to see videos of climbing. I know most of the guys here are in descents, but IMHO you must earn your dows first.
  • 2 0
 Good effort Miles, I'd have been in the gorge whatever way I tried! Slightly disappointed you didn't try the wire bridge ????
  • 2 0
 Beautiful edit, great camerawork, and skillful riding. What a great clip!
  • 2 0
 Got damn impressive. Talk about earning your down!
  • 1 0
 I could watch this all day. Incredible riding and gorgeous trail.
  • 1 0
 Quality that is Miles! Fair bloody play
  • 1 0
 Love a techy climb. Majorly under appreciated.

Post a Comment



