Video: Tackling a Rocky Technical Climb in Fort William

Here's another Nadge video for you. Bit more brutal this time, this trail is a lot shorter but the sections are a bit more demanding. That and the weather was boiling! Thanks to Mark Clark of Alba Mountain Bike who braved the 24 degrees heat mixed with some midgies. What is quite hard to put across in this video is there's a huge cliff off to the right that you do not want to fall down.Thanks very much for everyone's comments in the last one!Next video will be heading up the biggest mountain in the country.Unite Components - Lem Helmets - Juice Lubes - Royal Racing - Nevis Cycles