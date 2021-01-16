Video: Tackling a Techy & Tight Morzine Hidden Gem

Jan 16, 2021
by PrivateerBikes  
161 on Morzine Tech

by PrivateerBikes
Views: 66    Faves: 0    Comments: 1


When you think of rocky alpine singletrack, you conjure up images of 15-minute descents from mountain top to valley bottom, right?


Well, it’s not always like that. This short and sweet singletrack in the heart of the Portes du Soleil could put many a long descent to shame with its narrow, rocky traverses and tight, rooty corners. It’s not all about bike park laps and Pleney singles here in Morzine. With the right bike, it’s possible to take in a whole host of different trails in one ride, if you don’t mind a bit of a pedal. This little single-track is a regular feature on shorter rides for us locals.


The Privateer 161 may well be known as an enduro race-machine, but it’s also perfectly suited to tackling this type of tight and tech singletrack. Whether you’re an experienced racer or weekend warrior, the aggressive geometry of the 161 is just as happy on slower-paced tech trails like this one here. The longer wheelbase also makes you sit more central in the bike meaning that the feeling of going over the bars is a distant memory


Sit back and watch as Liam Saint tackles this short and sweet trail on his long and low Privateer 161.


Rider – Liam Saint
Film, edit, photos and words – Neil Sharp www.sharpography.co.uk



1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Which singletrack is that? Had a blast last summer on my hardtail definitely going back this year.

Post a Comment



