Air in and hang on.

Hand built to the highest standard!

Galbraith's newest jumpline. Shoutout to @Spencerbhamx @Andy-Grant for this sick build!



High speed feature.

Low speed feature.

This summer I wanted to tackle a few trail features across the border. Just a short trip from Vancouver, Bellingham has a vast trail network and you'll meet tons of friendly faces out enjoying the sunny weather. With Nic recovering from a broken wrist he offered to take the role of filmmaker and we headed into the forests of Bellingham. Four hot and sweaty days later I've compiled my favourite clips in this video.Huge shoutout to the trail builders and maintainers.