Video: Tackling Fully Natural Big Mountain Lines in 'Rampage Inverted'

Nov 12, 2019
by James Smurthwaite  

Do you think Rampage has become too slopestyle oriented recently? This could be the video for you as Alexis Righetti plots and rides totally natural big mountain lines.

bigquotes"Take the mountain as it is" is my motto!Alexis Righetti


3 Comments

  • 3 0
 This is real freeride.
  • 2 0
 Now thats the definition of Big Mountain Freeriding.
  • 2 0
 Watch on mute.

