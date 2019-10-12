Video: Tackling Mt. Washington the Hard Way

The simple joys on trail that can be brought by a simple short bread cookie after hours of hiking

Our route would require us to take a 1/4 mile of the AT. Shouldering our bikes was the only way to cross legally

As most people that earn their way to the top of Mt. Washington you only wait in line for summit pictures along with all those that either drove up, or rode the Cog railway once. But this picture was a must. So we waited in line and a lady was nice enough to take our picture

Riding along tuckermans ravine was an experience I'll never forget

Left: The terrain is big and hard especially with a bike on your back Right: Riding along tuckermans ravine towards lions head

With frequent breaks to enjoy the scenery in pristine mountain weather, the hike up the western slope would take us close to 5 hours to reach the summit. After downing more calories at the summit than planned, we started our descent. At nearly 4 o'clock we wanted to ride a loop around the mountain, but our older wiser selves would make the right decision to turn back and leave some on the table for another day. The descent would prove to be a challenging technical game of pinball off rocks of every different size and shape and slick-as-snot, off-camber log waterbars. Being a Thursday, though the only souls we ran into during our descent were a local photographer and friend we knew heading up for sunset photos. We had the whole trail to ourselves, another rarity in the area.As we descended down the light was fading and by the time we reached our vehicles it was almost pitch black. Beers were enjoyed as we sat on the asphalt in a circle reminiscing about what we had just accomplished. A small contingent of Team Granite just tackled the biggest peak in the east.