Pushing the droves of tourists aside to get the shot.

Falling into Sydney Harbour is not recommended, especially when the tide is out and there are lots of sharp rocks hiding beneath the surface.

A few hours and over a hundred attempts later.

Faced with the prospect of another uninterrupted Scottish winter, Myself and Dave Mackison decided to pack up the bike and camera bags and headed Down Under for two weeks of exploring the streets of Sydney before heading to Los Angeles for a week.