In search of a winter challenge, Dirt School mountain bike coaches Janey and Fi set out on an attempt to ride the Capital Trail in one push - a 240km bike packing route around Edinburgh, East Lothian and the Scottish Borders, normally tackled over three steady days. With 5200m of climbing and 17 hours of darkness coupled with rather wet conditions under tyre, they certainly had their work cut out...Give the video a watch for the full story...Photos by: Finlay Anderson