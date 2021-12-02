Video: Tackling The Impossible Climb - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 7

Dec 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Also available on YouTube
Watch the full race runs from episode 7 here


PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY

SEASON 2, EPISODE 7



This time on Pinkbike Academy it’s all about the climbs. The contestants must take on the impossible climb before racing a track with a lung-busting climb right in the middle.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.


Which challenge has been your favourite so far?



Emmett and Bradley may be riding the chair lift here, but they have a day of climbing to look forward to.

The first challenge was the Impossible Climb. Flo and Bradley get into it.

Kyra tackling the Impossible Climb.

The next challenge was an enduro stage with a brutal climb it. Some riders were able to tackle the second climb on their bikes, while others had to run it out.

Once you're off the bike, it's time to run.

It's never easy to climb mid-race run as Emmett knows well, but it's a reality of enduro racing.

And then there were five.





Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.








Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Academy Pinkbike Originals Sponsored


19 Comments

  • 15 0
 No climbs in a BMX race, where will we draw our experience from?
  • 2 0
 Hopefully some might have an xc background. Otherwise there may be trouble.
  • 2 0
 BMX of course!
  • 11 0
 How the hell did Alaina not get sent home?
  • 5 1
 I mean, if they're treating it like an enduro stage race then Alaina at least finished and could continue, but Kyra would have DNF'd the entire event.
  • 7 0
 I think it's because she has a BMX background
  • 7 0
 Flo is flowing on through! Kyra got robbed??? Wishing Kyra the best as she pursues her dream. What an awesome attitude during her stay and then finding out she was injured through the entire time, amazing
  • 1 0
 Can we just skip ahead 3 weeks to watch flo vs emmet....the judges wont be able to decide and in a last minute decision by Monster, Orbea and PB that Emmet joins team orbea and Flo get a spot on the Monster-PB team lead by Cathro with bike from Orbea.
  • 2 1
 I'm looking forward to the E-Gravel Bike climb challenge, it's the event of the season!
  • 2 1
 Fun to watch each week but so clear that Flo and Emmet are in a completely different league to the rest of the competitors.
  • 7 0
 Bradley is not that far away behind Emmet. Emmet is more consistent with more potential tho imo
  • 1 0
 @rideRB: 15s off today is quite substantial but he's been closer in the past. Will be interesting to see how the next races go
  • 1 0
 @cmartin575: Yeah, wish there would be more competition in women's field.
  • 1 0
 @rideRB: there was in the beginning
  • 1 0
 A lot of them forgot that they had a dropper post, climbing with one slammed to the ground is hard.
  • 1 0
 easier to stand and smash the pedals if the seat is down.
  • 1 0
 There was 10 minutes of racing and 30 minutes of drama, typical reality show. Let's see more racing!
  • 1 0
 Garmin: Laura stop doing that....
Laura: ......
  • 1 0
 Reality TV PB lost the plot Kook fest

