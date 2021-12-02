Video: Tackling The Impossible Climb - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 7

PINKBIKE ACADEMY PRESENTED BY SEASON 2, EPISODE 7
This time on Pinkbike Academy it’s all about the climbs. The contestants must take on the impossible climb before racing a track with a lung-busting climb right in the middle.
The first challenge was the Impossible Climb. Flo and Bradley get into it.
The next challenge was an enduro stage with a brutal climb it. Some riders were able to tackle the second climb on their bikes, while others had to run it out.
It's never easy to climb mid-race run as Emmett knows well, but it's a reality of enduro racing.
