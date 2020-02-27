Video: Tacky Dirt & Short Lift Lines Doing Winter Bike Park Laps at Coast Gravity

ATHLETE:

VIDEO & PHOTOS:

BIKE PARK PHOTOS:

It’s no surprise that Canada is one of the best, if not, the best country in the world to ride your bike. There is world-class riding found all over the country. British Columbia sits at the top for a variety of reasons. The terrain found in this province is perfect for bikes, accompanied by numerous ski resorts that open up their lifts to mountain bikers in the summer. It’s a match made in heaven.This winter, I really began to appreciate the true awesomeness of where Yusuke and I live. Being situated in Vancouver means that we’re lucky to be able to ride all year round. Better than that we have access to a bike park in winter. Once Whistler shuts down for the summer, you can easily get overwhelmed with the hype of upcoming powder days and lock the bike away for the cooler months. It’s easy to think that the park season is over, I know I did.The novelty of jumping on the ferry and heading to Coast Gravity Park in the middle of winter is kind of surreal. As you drive along the highway there are thousands of cars full of skiers and snowboarders heading to Whistler and we’ve got mountain bikes in the back of the truck. It certainly doesn’t feel right, but it definitely feels good.A full day of bike park laps in winter, it’s like you’re cheating the world. Tacky dirt and short lift lines, it makes biking in summer seem stupid.Yusuke Yamamoto @sukedogTom Wilson @yamafolkForrest Riesco @riescophoto @coastgravityprk