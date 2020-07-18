Video: Tahnée Seagrave Returns to Riding After Her Ankle Injury

After dislocating and breaking my ankle in February, I’m now in the last phase of my rehab, easing my way back into riding bikes. COVID has been a disaster in many ways and has made this journey a little difficult, but if there’s a silver lining it’s being able to get back in to riding without the pressure of making it back in time to compete at World cups, and being able to shred my home spots in summer with all my mates! This is what the first week back looked like. — Tahnée Seagrave