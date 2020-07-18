Video: Tahnée Seagrave Returns to Riding After Her Ankle Injury

Jul 17, 2020
by Ed Spratt  


bigquotesAfter dislocating and breaking my ankle in February, I’m now in the last phase of my rehab, easing my way back into riding bikes. COVID has been a disaster in many ways and has made this journey a little difficult, but if there’s a silver lining it’s being able to get back in to riding without the pressure of making it back in time to compete at World cups, and being able to shred my home spots in summer with all my mates! This is what the first week back looked like. Tahnée Seagrave


Posted In:
Videos Tahnee Seagrave Vlogs


Must Read This Week
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: US Open of MTB Cancelled]
142106 views
Ridden & Rated: 13 of the Best Dropper Posts
64044 views
Why Are We Using 12-Speed Drivetrains? - The Explainer
63068 views
Video: ReTyre is a Modular Tyre That Lets You Zip on the Tread You Need
59396 views
Cannondale and GT to Reject Traditional Mid-Year Model Structure
55029 views
Yeti Cycles Will No Longer Use the Term 'Tribe' in Marketing
46846 views
The 20-Year History of the Shimano PD-M520
38196 views
Mondraker Releases Grommy e-Balance MTBs
36252 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 HOT TAKE Pro bike rider spends most time riding bikes

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008352
Mobile Version of Website