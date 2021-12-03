Video: Tahnee Seagrave, Brendan Fairclough, Steve Peat & More Shred Revolution Bike Park

Video: Jim Topliss

After a summer of travel and events for most of the Peaty's Products riders, they were finally all able to get together for a ride day at Revolution Bike Park.It might have been a cold, wet and windy weekend in November, but that didn't stop the good times on some of the UK's sickest trails with a badass crew of riders!Check out the video of Brendog, Sam Hockenhull, Loosedog, Tahnée & Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman, Vero Sandler, Becci Skelly, Fergus Ryan, Marc Beaumont, Mat Roe, Billy Bolt, and Peaty!Good times with a good crew!