Video: Tahnee Seagrave, Brendan Fairclough, Steve Peat & More Shred Revolution Bike Park

Dec 3, 2021
by Peaty's Products  
Video: Jim Topliss

After a summer of travel and events for most of the Peaty's Products riders, they were finally all able to get together for a ride day at Revolution Bike Park.

It might have been a cold, wet and windy weekend in November, but that didn't stop the good times on some of the UK's sickest trails with a badass crew of riders!

Check out the video of Brendog, Sam Hockenhull, Loosedog, Tahnée & Kaos Seagrave, Dennis Luffman, Vero Sandler, Becci Skelly, Fergus Ryan, Marc Beaumont, Mat Roe, Billy Bolt, and Peaty!

Good times with a good crew!

Peaty s Products Crew Shred Revolution Bike Park


Peatys Brendan Fairclough Josh Lewis Kaos Seagrave Sam Hockenhull Steve Peat Tahnee Seagrave Vero Sandler


1 Comment

  • 2 0
 Cool little vid

