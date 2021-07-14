Video: Tahnee Seagrave Chases Fabio Wibmer Down Bikepark Innsbruck

Jul 14, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWhilst at Crankworx Innsbruck, Tahnee Seagrave met up with local renowned street and trials rider Fabio Wibmer and the pair hit the trails, sampling the best that Bikepark Innsbruck had to offer.

Taking their Canyon Senders down the jump lines it was definitely going to be a run full of big air, high speed, some whips and wheelies along with a sneaky one-handed thrown in there. The Sender isn’t just our purebred racing steed, but also built for fun, because at the end of the day, why not have both in one bike?Canyon Bicycles


