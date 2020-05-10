Pinkbike.com
Video: Tahnée Seagrave Talks Over her Winning Run from the 2018 Val di Sole World Cup
May 10, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
I talk you through some of my thoughts from my race run from Val di Sole in 2018.
—
Tahnée Seagrave
Posted In:
Videos
Riding Videos
Tahnee Seagrave
DH Racing
World Cup DH
3 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
Mtmw
(57 mins ago)
This really made the superhuman things we see on red bull tv feel human.
[Reply]
2
1
tobiusmaximum
(1 hours ago)
From a mere mortal perspective, Val looks absolutely horrendous.
[Reply]
1
0
ballspoint
(15 mins ago)
Really enjoyed that, honest. Please do some more.
[Reply]
