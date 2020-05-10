Video: Tahnée Seagrave Talks Over her Winning Run from the 2018 Val di Sole World Cup

May 10, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesI talk you through some of my thoughts from my race run from Val di Sole in 2018. Tahnée Seagrave


Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Tahnee Seagrave DH Racing World Cup DH


Must Read This Week
Spotted: Is This a New Specialized Status?
126460 views
A Complete Timeline of Coronavirus' Effects on Mountain Biking [Update: Christchurch Adventure Park Prepares to Open]
119900 views
First Look: Shimano's New Deore 12-Speed Group & Other 2021 Updates
74548 views
Good News from the Industry as it Rallies Against the Spread of Covid-19 [Update: Alta Cycling Group's Giveaway]
70101 views
The 2020 Last Tarvo Claims to be the Lightest Enduro Frame Ever
58783 views
Review: Yeti SB140 - Little Wheels & Lots of Fun
56860 views
Must Watch: Fabio Wibmer Beats Lockdown Boredom in 'Home Office'
53914 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win a Spot Ryve 115 29
45766 views

3 Comments

  • 2 0
 This really made the superhuman things we see on red bull tv feel human.
  • 2 1
 From a mere mortal perspective, Val looks absolutely horrendous.
  • 1 0
 Really enjoyed that, honest. Please do some more.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007447
Mobile Version of Website