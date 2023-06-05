Video: Tahnee Seagrave Tears Up Lousa

Jun 5, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesTahnee Seagrave is back ripping her big bike on the legendary Downhill track of Portugal, no music, no fancy effects, pure RAW riding only. Red Bull


Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Tahnee Seagrave PBWMN


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Pietra Ligure Enduro World Cup 2023
63105 views
Check Out: Mons Royale's SS 23 Apparel, A Tiny Torque Wrench & Key Lime Pie Protein Powder
48083 views
Spotted: Pivot's Lugged Carbon DH Bike Prototype
43847 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk's Fools Gold
38216 views
North Shore Billet Announces New Canadian-Made Talon Cranks
32332 views
Emily Batty Announces Retirement from Professional Racing
28608 views
Formula Releases MOD DH Coil Shock
27766 views
Review Addendum: Bluegrass Legit Carbon Helmet - I Tested It More by Crashing
27442 views

8 Comments

  • 14 0
 Good to see her back and shredding!
  • 7 0
 Ways to go, Tahnee! Absolutely love her style of riding and the fact she brought a lot of attention to concussion symptoms and DH riders health. Brave woman that already left a big mark in this sport!
  • 5 0
 Stoked to see you back Tahnée!
  • 2 1
 Nice to see her back .. Tahnee: Let's go back racing !!!. Rachel: hold my beer!!!
  • 2 0
 Looking strong and fast AF. You love to see it.
  • 1 0
 SOOO Stoked to see this! An absolute shredder and a role model for the sport!
  • 1 1
 Love Tahnee she is great and this was a great video but can I start a petition to stop using the word "raw"?
  • 1 0
 LKS FST





Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.038306
Mobile Version of Website