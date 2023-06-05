Watch
Video: Tahnee Seagrave Tears Up Lousa
Jun 5, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
8 Comments
Tahnee Seagrave is back ripping her big bike on the legendary Downhill track of Portugal, no music, no fancy effects, pure RAW riding only.
—
Red Bull
Videos
Red Bull
Tahnee Seagrave
PBWMN
8 Comments
Score
Time
14
0
CSdirt
(1 hours ago)
Good to see her back and shredding!
[Reply]
7
0
masira
(1 hours ago)
Ways to go, Tahnee! Absolutely love her style of riding and the fact she brought a lot of attention to concussion symptoms and DH riders health. Brave woman that already left a big mark in this sport!
[Reply]
5
0
downtimepodcast
(1 hours ago)
Stoked to see you back Tahnée!
[Reply]
2
1
Lagr1980
(51 mins ago)
Nice to see her back .. Tahnee: Let's go back racing !!!. Rachel: hold my beer!!!
[Reply]
2
0
big-red
(32 mins ago)
Looking strong and fast AF. You love to see it.
[Reply]
1
0
FiveTen
(24 mins ago)
SOOO Stoked to see this! An absolute shredder and a role model for the sport!
[Reply]
1
1
HardtailHerold
(28 mins ago)
Love Tahnee she is great and this was a great video but can I start a petition to stop using the word "raw"?
[Reply]
1
0
sewer-rat
(34 mins ago)
LKS FST
[Reply]
