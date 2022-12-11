Video: Tahnee Seagrave's Struggle with Concussion in 'How We Roll' - Episode 3

Smiles and support all round as the team headed into Leogang

Tahnee enjoying a slower and calmer pace of life during recovery.

Being around the team helped everyone feel a bit of normality in what was an anxious time

Tahnee took on full big sis mode supporting Phoebe whilst off the bike

Making the most out of the warmth and space of Europe to help recovery

Phoebe was clearly ecstatic at winning her first world cup of the season.