Video: Tahnee Seagrave's Struggle with Concussion in 'How We Roll' - Episode 3

Dec 11, 2022
by Canyon  

Episode 3 delves deeper into Tahnee's concussion as she talks about her experiences, the severe lows she battled with and the anxiety that came with the unknown of such a hidden injury. This episode also talks to the people closest to Tahnee and their perspective of watching her go through such a painful time in her life and how it has made them reconsider their attitudes towards concussion. Despite being off the bike, Tahnee is still hellbent on being there to support her team whenever she can and heads to the 3rd World Cup of the year in Leogang, Austria, to cheer on Phoebe as she claims her first win of the season.

Smiles and support all round as the team headed into Leogang


Tahnee enjoying a slower and calmer pace of life during recovery.
Being around the team helped everyone feel a bit of normality in what was an anxious time

Tahnee took on full big sis mode supporting Phoebe whilst off the bike

Making the most out of the warmth and space of Europe to help recovery

Phoebe was clearly ecstatic at winning her first world cup of the season.
Video by: Two Palms Media
With support from: Canyon, Harpoon Sports Concepts, Shimano, Fox Racing and Red Bull

