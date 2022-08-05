Video: Take A Lap with Flo Espiñeira in the Chilean Andes Mountains

In a new episode of the Take a Lap saga, we travel to Orbea Enduro Team rider, Flo Espiñeira training grounds, and hometown, El Cerro Chile, in the Chilean Andes Mountains.
Flo's story is one of chasing a dream. Their passion for MTB led them to travel to Whistler to participate in the Pinkbike Academy reality show. Their tenacity, courage, and desire to be the best made them the ultimate reality show winner aboard their Rallon.
It was there that they started their journey with the Orbea Enduro Team and competing in the Enduro World Series where, after a very solid first part of the season, they managed to become a regular on the podium with their Wild FS and continue to lead the e-Enduro World Series to date.
Through this new Take a Lap episode, we get to know Flo’s personal side.
