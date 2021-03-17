Video: Take A Lap with the Orbea Enduro Team's Edgar Carballo

It’s time to get to know what happens behind the scenes; what’s required to achieve the fastest time at the EWS, to train for and win a Megavalanche, and what goes on after a race is done and dusted. We invite you to take a lap with… the Orbea Enduro Team.
Being a part of the Orbea team means being more than just teammates. It means sharing a lifestyle, a philosophy, and a goal. …and it goes a whole lot deeper from there. Together, we share motivation, a passion, a way of life.
Behind a charismatic team like ours, there are individuals who are even more colorful and committed off the bike — who form a radical, agile, and aggressive squad from all angles. When Laura, Evan, Damien, Vid, Gabriel or Edgar get off the bike and head home, they hang up their Rallon's and their hard-charging adrenaline. …or do they?
In this video series, we get to know the most personal side of the Orbea FOX Enduro Team and its members. We learn what the team is made of and what makes it so special. We learn day-to-day secrets about life as an enduro athlete.
We traveled to Tenerife (Spain), a land of contrasts, Edgar’s land. From humble beginnings to the Enduro World Series, along the region’s wildest trails.
Take a lap with…Edgar Carballo
