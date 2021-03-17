Video: Take A Lap with the Orbea Enduro Team's Edgar Carballo

Mar 17, 2021
by Orbea  


It’s time to get to know what happens behind the scenes; what’s required to achieve the fastest time at the EWS, to train for and win a Megavalanche, and what goes on after a race is done and dusted. We invite you to take a lap with… the Orbea Enduro Team.

Being a part of the Orbea team means being more than just teammates. It means sharing a lifestyle, a philosophy, and a goal. …and it goes a whole lot deeper from there. Together, we share motivation, a passion, a way of life.




Behind a charismatic team like ours, there are individuals who are even more colorful and committed off the bike — who form a radical, agile, and aggressive squad from all angles. When Laura, Evan, Damien, Vid, Gabriel or Edgar get off the bike and head home, they hang up their Rallon's and their hard-charging adrenaline. …or do they?




In this video series, we get to know the most personal side of the Orbea FOX Enduro Team and its members. We learn what the team is made of and what makes it so special. We learn day-to-day secrets about life as an enduro athlete.


We traveled to Tenerife (Spain), a land of contrasts, Edgar’s land. From humble beginnings to the Enduro World Series, along the region’s wildest trails.

Take a lap with…Edgar Carballo




MENTIONS: @orbea / @raceface / @Maxxis / @foxfactory / @shimano / @fizik / @crankbrothers / @Galfer



Posted In:
Videos Orbea Enduro Racing


Must Read This Week
Contest Closed: Win a Pinkbike Academy Orbea Replica Bike
156707 views
Tested: Does a Lockout Actually Make Climbing Faster?
83684 views
Spotted: A RockShox Blackbox Shock on Trek's High Pivot DH Bike
73669 views
Santa Cruz are the Latest Brand to Increase Retail Prices Due to the Effects of COVID 19
70025 views
Slack Randoms: UCI Takes 'No Pleasure' in Hugging Ban, Adult Strider Bikes & Rachel Atherton's Car Crash
49329 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win Limited Edition DT Swiss 240 Hubs
45835 views
YT Moves Away From Traditional Yearly Model Updates with New 'Core' Ranges
44725 views
YT Releases Aluminium Pro Spec Capra
40544 views

1 Comment

  • 1 0
 Máquina!!!

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007281
Mobile Version of Website