Video: Take A Lap with the Orbea Enduro Team's Gabriel Torralba

Apr 2, 2021
by Orbea  


The town of Riglos (Spain) and its arid terrain shaped the versatile rider that Gabi Torralba is today. From the depths of the Pyrenees Mountains in Aragón, we explored Gabi’s small universe to find out about his roots and his environment. Humble and informal, the member of the Orbea FOX Enduro Team is an example for local young riders, who respect him for both his professional career and his friendly, spontaneous nature.

Take A Lap with Gabi and explore his world.








MENTIONS: @orbea / @foxfactory / @raceface / @shimano / @Galfer / @Maxxis / @crankbrothers / @fizik


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 wow! what a landscape! go gabi

