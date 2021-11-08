Video: Taking Inspiration from Surf & Skateboard to MTB in 'Keep Riding'

Nov 8, 2021
by Sarah Moore  


Isaac Wallen, also known as 'Wally', is a Santa Cruz local and Rapha videographer whose influence comes not just from bikes, but from being brought up as a surfer and embedding himself in the local skate culture.

bigquotesSo often in sport success requires an unstinting focus from athletes whose merit is measured in milliseconds saved and medals won. The joy of just being a part of it all seems to have been lost on many of us, but not on Isaac Wallen. Despite growing up in the mountain biking mecca of Santa Cruz, bikes were never part of the picture in Isaac’s early years. With a surfer for a father and skaters turned filmmakers for friends, he always had interests beyond riding. Over time, mountain biking has come to mean so much more to Isaac but his mix-it-up mentality remains. Far removed from meaningless metrics, success for Isaac is simple and he feels it every time he rides.Rapha


3 Comments

 I agree with everything you say. The only difference between you and I is that your good at biking and I'm not...but just the same!
 Shepherding maybe a little bit of stretch for some of us, but yeah still totally love this little promo, and the concept of connecting with the ecosystem for what it is truly
 Thanks everyone!!

