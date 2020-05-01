Pinkbike.com
Video: Taking It Up a Notch With This Impressive Quarantine Home Circuit
May 1, 2020
by
Sarah Moore
Last week we had
Tate Roskelley's quarantine contraption
, and this week Ot Pi Play ups the ante...
funkzander
(1 hours ago)
ot pi ... the man, the myth ,the legend!
[Reply]
2
0
zoobab2
(1 hours ago)
From its wikipedia's page "Ot Pi is a Spanish bike-trials rider, often regarded as the man responsible for the discipline's origin"
en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ot_Pi
If you like retro stuff, he is featured in a 1988 MTB film:
www.sandiegovideoproduction.com/ultimate-mountain-biking-video
(love the "Patty and Mark marry in the mountains on their mountain bikes")
[Reply]
1
0
vjunior21
(18 mins ago)
As a former comp trials rider, one of the most important things you learn over time is to jump to safety away from the bike when things go wrongs. Even for the best they go wrong often.
[Reply]
1
0
Ajorda
(34 mins ago)
One of my favorite things about mountain biking in quarantine is the change of "How can I nearly get injured on the trail?" to "How can I nearly get injured at home?". It's inspired some truly insane content that might not have been created otherwise.
[Reply]
2
0
donpinpon29
(52 mins ago)
Ot Pi is the legend!!! I Managed to make a kicker and a landing home just big enough to learn how to backflip.I love quarantine!!!
[Reply]
2
0
lancifer
(1 hours ago)
WOW!!! Things really are crazy, an Ot Pi clip on PB! "THE bike trials founding father"!
[Reply]
1
0
JamieBrown52
(1 hours ago)
Amazing that he can do something so amazing in 2020 on a bike with that frame style, size and geometry...
[Reply]
3
0
bashhard
(43 mins ago)
And at 49 years old!
[Reply]
2
0
mtbmaniatv
Plus
(42 mins ago)
what the heck, that was the jenkiest most skilled thing ive seen in years
[Reply]
1
0
DutchmanPhotos
(5 mins ago)
Haven’t seen anything of him in years and years! Ot Pi is one of the true OG’s in the cycling world.-
[Reply]
2
0
seraph
(1 hours ago)
What
[Reply]
1
0
whitebirdfeathers
(53 mins ago)
What a maniac. That was awesome!
[Reply]
1
0
NoriDori
(43 mins ago)
Really really impressive -especially on that bike. Chapeau!!
[Reply]
1
0
Rhymer
(42 mins ago)
That right there is a unique individual. Thank you!
[Reply]
1
0
PinkUnder
(1 hours ago)
Wow!!!
[Reply]
1
0
km79
(53 mins ago)
Jesus Christ!
[Reply]
1
0
jimoxbox
(31 mins ago)
Awesome
[Reply]
