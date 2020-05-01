Video: Taking It Up a Notch With This Impressive Quarantine Home Circuit

May 1, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


Last week we had Tate Roskelley's quarantine contraption, and this week Ot Pi Play ups the ante...

Posted In:
Videos


17 Comments

  • 7 0
 ot pi ... the man, the myth ,the legend!
  • 2 0
 From its wikipedia's page "Ot Pi is a Spanish bike-trials rider, often regarded as the man responsible for the discipline's origin" en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ot_Pi

If you like retro stuff, he is featured in a 1988 MTB film: www.sandiegovideoproduction.com/ultimate-mountain-biking-video (love the "Patty and Mark marry in the mountains on their mountain bikes")
  • 1 0
 As a former comp trials rider, one of the most important things you learn over time is to jump to safety away from the bike when things go wrongs. Even for the best they go wrong often.
  • 1 0
 One of my favorite things about mountain biking in quarantine is the change of "How can I nearly get injured on the trail?" to "How can I nearly get injured at home?". It's inspired some truly insane content that might not have been created otherwise.
  • 2 0
 Ot Pi is the legend!!! I Managed to make a kicker and a landing home just big enough to learn how to backflip.I love quarantine!!!
  • 2 0
 WOW!!! Things really are crazy, an Ot Pi clip on PB! "THE bike trials founding father"!
  • 1 0
 Amazing that he can do something so amazing in 2020 on a bike with that frame style, size and geometry...
  • 3 0
 And at 49 years old!
  • 2 0
 what the heck, that was the jenkiest most skilled thing ive seen in years
  • 1 0
 Haven’t seen anything of him in years and years! Ot Pi is one of the true OG’s in the cycling world.-
  • 2 0
 What Eek
  • 1 0
 What a maniac. That was awesome!
  • 1 0
 Really really impressive -especially on that bike. Chapeau!!
  • 1 0
 That right there is a unique individual. Thank you!
  • 1 0
 Wow!!!
  • 1 0
 Jesus Christ!
  • 1 0
 Awesome

Post a Comment



