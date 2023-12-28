Video: Taking Steep, Technical Riding to the Next Level in the Alps

Dec 28, 2023
by StefanEberharter  

Together with my buddy Michi, I went out to explore different areas of the Alps. We were searching for quiet places with challenging technical and alpine trails. In the end, we couldn't stick to our plan for different reasons, but the trip was an incredible experience for us. We learned a lot and we can't wait to continue our search for the nicest natural trail in the Alps.

The language in the video is German, but I added English subtitles.

Hope you guys like the video,

Cheers Stefan

2 Comments
  • 3 0
 Awesome skills!
  • 1 0
 Names of places, trails, mou trails etc???
Could only recognise Garda...







