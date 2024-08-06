Video: Attempting to Be the FIRST Woman to Win Joyride Slopestyle - Embedded with Alma Wiggberg

Course "walk".

Big, steep, and intimidating - this is Red Bull Joyride.

Alma's Specialized P3 ready to go.

Alma took a methodical approach to ticking off the jumps, before starting to trick them.

And trick them she did!

Alma looked very comfortable in finals.

We follow Swedish slopestyle star Alma Wiggberg as she makes history as one of the very first women to compete at the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event in Whistler, also know as Red Bull Joyride. This might be the first time you've heard of the 21-year-old, but we can be sure it won't be the last as she is taking women's slopestyle to new heights.