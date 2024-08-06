Powered by Outside

Video: Attempting to Be the FIRST Woman to Win Joyride Slopestyle - Embedded with Alma Wiggberg

Aug 6, 2024
by Pinkbike Originals  

We follow Swedish slopestyle star Alma Wiggberg as she makes history as one of the very first women to compete at the FMBA Slopestyle World Championship event in Whistler, also know as Red Bull Joyride. This might be the first time you've heard of the 21-year-old, but we can be sure it won't be the last as she is taking women's slopestyle to new heights.

photo
Course "walk".

photo
Big, steep, and intimidating - this is Red Bull Joyride.

photo
Alma's Specialized P3 ready to go.

photo
Alma took a methodical approach to ticking off the jumps, before starting to trick them.

photo
And trick them she did!

photo
Alma looked very comfortable in finals.


Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Crankworx Alma Wiggberg Crankworx 2024 Crankworx Slopestyle Crankworx Whistler 2024


Author Info:
pinkbikeoriginals avatar

Member since Feb 15, 2012
1,167 articles
Report
Must Read This Week
Expert Rider Passes Away After Crash at 2024 USA Cycling National Downhill Championships in North Carolina
51570 views
Troy Lee Buys Back His Company
43991 views
First Ride: Aper Kompace - Now THAT's A High Pivot
41921 views
Pinkbike Poll: Should Downhill Bikes Have More Than 200 Millimeters of Travel?
40642 views
First Ride: Marin Quake - The Purple Park Machine
40549 views
DH Field Test: Giant Glory - Versatile, or Conflicted?
33914 views
Check Out: the Lightest Bashguard, Smallest Pump, Tiniest Tire Plug, & More
32333 views
5 Things We Learned from the 2024 Paris Olympics
31892 views
Sign Up for the Pinkbike Newsletter - All the Biggest, Most Interesting Stories in your Inbox
PB Newsletter Signup

7 Comments
  • 4 0
 Love how we're just arguing about letters while Alma is out there kicking ass. True Pinkbike commenters haha
  • 3 0
 Go Sviiden!
Below threshold threads are hidden







Copyright © 2000 - 2024. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.067890
Mobile Version of Website